Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City and Auto Maintenance & Repair Expo in Beijing Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Messe Frankfurt announced that two of the company’s Mobility & Logistics fairs in Asia have been postponed in the wake of the recent Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The two events include Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City (AMHCMC) scheduled for March 5-7 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and the Auto Maintenance and Repair Expo (AMR) scheduled for March 15-18 in Beijing, China.

Following the January 30 announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) listing the Novel Coronavirus outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, Vietnam’s Prime Minister, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, urged the public to suspend non-essential crowd gatherings. While