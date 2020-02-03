Tyler Threadgill Named VP of Government Affairs at LKQ

LKQ Corporation announced it has hired Tyler Threadgill as Vice President of Federal Government Affairs. Mr. Threadgill will join LKQ’s Washington, D.C. office and assist in growing the company’s government affairs presence with a primary focus on federal government legislative policy and regulation.

“LKQ is excited to have Tyler join our growing Government Affairs team, helping us focus on the policies that are shaping the future of mobility and its impact on the profile of the U.S. car parc. Tyler joins LKQ with significant U.S. government legislative and regulatory knowledge, which will serve as a valuable asset to LKQ,