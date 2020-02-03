Registration Open for 2020 WIN Educational Conference

Early bird pricing available until March 31.

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration for the 2020 Educational Conference is now open. This year’s conference will be held May 3-5, in Newport Beach, Calif. Its theme, Driving the Future, will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-and-a-half-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year.

More information and a link to registration is available online.

“For our 2020 Educational Conference, we are excited to shake up our agenda a bit and offer more networking time,” says Wendy Rogers, Conference Committee Co-Chair. “We will