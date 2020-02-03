ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers and Board

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 Board of Directors. The new Chair is Chris Wallace, Technical Training Integration Manager, General Motors. Vice Chair Ted Hood is the Division Sales Manager, Genuine Parts Company. Donna Schaar, AVP Talent at CarMax, Inc., is the new Treasurer. Secretary is Michael Godson, Professor, Clark College. Lenora Jackson, Manager Training Operations, American Honda Motor Co. serves as Past Chair.

New members of the board are Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks, as well as two others who joined the board in mid-2019: