CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers and Board

ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers and Board

By Leave a Comment

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the officers for its 2020 Board of Directors. The new Chair is Chris Wallace, Technical Training Integration Manager, General Motors. Vice Chair Ted Hood is the Division Sales Manager, Genuine Parts Company. Donna Schaar, AVP Talent at CarMax, Inc., is the new Treasurer. Secretary is Michael Godson, Professor, Clark College. Lenora Jackson, Manager Training Operations, American Honda Motor Co. serves as Past Chair.

ASE Education Foundation logoNew members of the board are Todd Berman of Berman Auto Group and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks, as well as two others who joined the board in mid-2019:

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey