AASP/MA President Brodeur Named Vocational Partner of the Year

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Massachusetts (AASP/MA) President Molly Brodeur of Al Brodeur’s Auto Body in Marlborough, MA was recently named Vocational Partner of the Year by Crossroads School. Established in 2002, Crossroads School education and related services to students with autism ages three to 22 to enhance their quality of life and independent functioning so they may reach their full potential. Every year, Crossroads recognizes one business for providing outstanding service and dedication to the school.

AASP/MA President Molly Brodeur (left), from Al Brodeur's Auto Body in  Marlborough, Mass. receives the Vocational Partner of the Year award from

