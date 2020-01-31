Safelite Partners with Digital Solutions Provider

Safelite Solutions announced a new strategic partnership with Westhill Inc., an Atlanta-based digital solutions company offering technology that redefines the traditional property insurance claims process, resulting in a enhanced policyholder experience.

Westhill has developed a reputation-based management system that connects the policyholder, service provider, and claims professional through a common digital platform to expedite any needed repairs.

Westhill’s technology strongly aligns with Safelite Solutions’ commitment to delivering an exceptional policyholder experience for the insurance carriers they serve.

“When a loss occurs, our commitment is to helping people get their lives back together as quickly as possible,” said Tom Feeney, President