NORTHEAST Trade Show Collision Repair Education Program Announced

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) and the Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced the complete program schedule for their Collision Professional Repairer Education Program (PREP) at NORTHEAST 2020. This year’s event is March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

A detailed schedule of classes is available online.

“People really need to get involved in their businesses, take control and start educating themselves, and there is nothing better than Collision PREP at NORTHEAST,” says AASP/NJ President Jerry McNee. “It far outweighs any other training, and it’s right here in our backyard. Collision repairers really need to participate in the show and get the full effect.”

The series kicks off Friday at 3 p.m. with OEM Workshop: Ford Discusses Accessing Repair Information, Collision Sectioning Procedures for Aluminum and the day concludes with the return of Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who along with the DEG’s Danny Gredinberg will present Utilizing the Vehicle Owner’s Manual to Educate Consumers and Insurers, and Special SCRS Blueprint Optimization Tool Preview – where repairers will be among the first to receive a preview of this resource.

McNee recommends that repairers invest in the full PREP pass in order to attend as many courses as they wish, saying, “Everyone should invest their time into education. It has limitless value. If you aren’t doing it, who will do it for you?”