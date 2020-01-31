January New Auto Sales Projected to Decline Despite Record Incentives

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive project 2020 annual retail sales to decline to 13.48 million, total sales of 16.7 million units.

New-vehicle retail sales in January are expected to be down from a year ago, according to a forecast developed jointly by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. Retail sales are projected to reach 854,900 units, a -0.4% decrease compared with January 2019.

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive are forecasting full year 2020 retail sales to reach 13.48 million units, a decline of 205,000 units from 2019.

Total sales in January are projected to reach 1,124,700 units, a 0.6% decrease compared