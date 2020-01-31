CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Michigan

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision, a 13,000 square foot collision repair facility located at 4935 Technical Drive, in Milford Charter Township, Mich.

David Ellis, owner of CARSTAR Ellis Brothers Collision, got into the industry over 20 years ago when he was operating a small mobile scratch and dent removal company. Surrounded by state certified technicians, David and his team were able to grow their operations to be one of the biggest in Michigan, which motivated him to expand his business into auto body repair.

“Experience is important to me and having been in the business so