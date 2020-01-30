USMCA Trade Agreement Signed into Law

At a ceremony yesterday, President Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that will replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). According to the Administration, the agreement will expand U.S. manufacturing and is vital for the auto industry. Negotiated in 2018, USMCA also contains new protections for American intellectual property, digital trade provisions and stronger environmental standards.

The agreement passed Congress last week and received strong support from the automobile and auto parts manufacturing industries, auto dealers and the independent aftermarket.

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association, in a statement in response to President Trump signing