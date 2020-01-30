NICB and ASA Supported Chop Shop Bill Passes New Mexico House Committee Vote

The New Mexico House Consumer & Public Affairs Committee at a hearing on Tuesday recommended passage of House Bill 156 (HB 156). As CollisionWeek reported Monday, the legislation would make it a felony to dismantle unlawfully obtained motor vehicles, sell or purchase illegally obtained components.

The legislation is supported by both the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the Automotive Service Association.

In a letter to the chair and vice chair of the committee, Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington Representative, said, “ASA has been involved in public education on preventing stolen vehicles and the trade in stolen parts, supported legislation with