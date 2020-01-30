Collision Repair Industry Production Up in October Compared to 2018

Production and non-supervisory employment at record levels in U.S. collision repair facilities.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), shows that collision repair industry production in October 2019 was up compared to October 2018 and up versus September. Production, however, remains below the record levels it had achieved in June 2017.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by the total number of production and non-supervisory workers employed each month, was 7.51 million man hours per week, up 1.2 percent