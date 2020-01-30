I-CAR Rolls Out Expanded Membership Program

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) is rolling out it new membership program that announced as part of its updated Governance model that was finalized in November.

A new non-voting Associate Member category has been created with automatic, no-fee membership status for Gold Class shops, Platinum technicians, Committee Chairs, and Career and Technical Schools. The current voting Regular Member category continues and regular membership is optional with a nominal fee for those organizations and individuals who wish to maintain a voice in I-CAR Governance. I-CAR Sustaining Partners now receive automatic Regular Member status.

I-CAR is also introducing its