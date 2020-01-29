Wholesale Vehicle Prices Up in December Compared to Previous Year

While up compared to 2018, wholesale vehicle prices were below November levels.

According to KAR Global Analytical Services’ monthly analysis of wholesale used vehicle prices, 2019 ended with average wholesale prices dropping for the seventh month in a row. Though some of this decline reflects seasonal patterns, it may also be indicative of used vehicle market “fatigue” after many months of admirably withstanding used vehicle supply growth without significant deterioration in values.

Generally, lower used vehicle prices increase pressure on the number of total losses impacting the collision repair industry, while rising prices allow for more collision repair work to