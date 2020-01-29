NASTF Finalizes Team Call Schedule

The National Automotive Service Association (NASTF) has finalized the schedules for its five volunteer Teams, Communications, Education, Vehicle Security, Service Technology, and Heavy Duty. Each team is comprised of NASTF members, representing various sectors of the automotive industry.

The Communications Team is responsible for reporting on NASTF activities and progress while soliciting feedback regarding service information, tool, training, and collision repair gaps.

The Education Team works to ensure the availability and accessibility of technical training resources to independent technicians.

The Service Technology Team facilitates an open dialogue between automobile manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket repair technicians and to identify and address