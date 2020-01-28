U.S. Average Length of Rental Up in Fourth Quarter of 2019

Southwest region sees largest increase during the quarter.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the average length of rental (LOR) increased across the U.S. The latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car shows average LOR for the fourth quarter of 2019 landed at 13.1 days in the United States, an increase of .4 days compared to Q4 2018. Once again, there was very little consistency between regions and states or with third quarter numbers.

The Southwest region produced the largest increase at .8 days with average LOR ranging from a high of 14.5 days in the Mountain region to a low of 11.7