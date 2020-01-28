CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Average Length of Rental Up in Fourth Quarter of 2019

U.S. Average Length of Rental Up in Fourth Quarter of 2019

By Leave a Comment

Southwest region sees largest increase during the quarter.

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the average length of rental (LOR) increased across the U.S. The latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car shows average LOR for the fourth quarter of 2019 landed at 13.1 days in the United States, an increase of .4 days compared to Q4 2018. Once again, there was very little consistency between regions and states or with third quarter numbers.

US Industry Avg Length of Rental by Region

The Southwest region produced the largest increase at .8 days with average LOR ranging from a high of 14.5 days in the Mountain region to a low of 11.7

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey