CCAR Webinar Tomorrow Features Costs of Workplace Injuries

The Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair (CCAR) and Tuning in to Safety author Tony Martin are partnering for an informative webinar tomorrow, Wednesday, January 29th at 7 p.m. EST.

Many business owners lack awareness of the magnitude of the costs related to a workplace injury. The direct costs are expensive by themselves but the indirect costs, also known as hidden costs, can be staggering and aren’t typically covered by insurance.

This webinar is intended to provide the business owner with information that can help them make better decisions regarding the role that safety will play in their future plans.

