ASA Annual Business Meeting & Conference May 4-5

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) posted the schedule for its Annual Business Meeting & Conference. The 2020 event will be held May 4-5 at the Hurst Conference Center in Hurst, Texas.

The schedule of events includes:

Monday, May 4

8 a.m. – noon – Classes

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Lunch/Keynote

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Classes

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Welcome Reception

Tuesday, May 5