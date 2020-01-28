CollisionWeek

ASA Annual Business Meeting & Conference May 4-5

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) posted the schedule for its Annual Business Meeting & Conference. The 2020 event will be held May 4-5 at the Hurst Conference Center in Hurst, Texas.

Automotive Service Association logoThe schedule of events includes:

Monday, May 4

  • 8 a.m. – noon – Classes
  • Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Lunch/Keynote
  • 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Classes
  • 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Welcome Reception

Tuesday, May 5

  • 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. – Open Board Meeting
  • 9 a.m. – Noon – Classes & A Panel Discussion
  • Noon – 1 p.m. – Lunch
  • 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. –
