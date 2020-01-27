VeriFacts Announces Winner of Ultimate Viewing Party Contest

VeriFacts Automotive announced the winner of its VeriFacts Automotive Ultimate Viewing Party Contest that was launched at SEMA 2019.

Collision repair shop owners and managers did their best to forecast the two teams and coaches to reach the SuperBowl in Miami, but in the end, only one prognosticator was correct.

Amish Patel, General Manager of Midwest Auto Body of Lisle, in Lisle, Ill., correctly predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers would face off in Miami on February 2. By