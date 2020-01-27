Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Awards $40,000 in Start-Up Grants for SkillsUSA Chapters

Seventeen high schools from across the country will each receive grants of up to $2,500 from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools to strengthen their local SkillsUSA chapters. The grants, totaling $40,000, will support students learning construction trades, transportation and manufacturing.

Designed to strengthen chapters established within the past three years, the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools grants will allow the 17 chapters to grow their programs and support more than 200 students as they develop their skills and explore career and college options. While the activities will vary by chapter, grants will cover tools, uniforms and travel to competitions, career