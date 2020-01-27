February 13 CIECA Webinar Features Mike Anderson

CollisionWeek

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its next CIECAst webinar will feature Mike Anderson, owner and president of Collision Advice. Anderson’s presentation Utilizing Technology to Thrive and Not Just Survive in 2020 will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 12 p.m. (EST).

CIECA 2019 logoTopics of the webinar will include:

  • Eliminating human disruption
  • How AI will impact collision repair centers
  • Electronic quality control (QC) checklists, benefits, options
  • Text reminders
  • Updating customers utilizing technology, and more…

Following the presentation, there will be a question and answer session with Anderson. Attendees can also earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an

