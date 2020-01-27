American Family Insurance to Raise Minimum Pay to $20 Per Hour

The American Family Insurance group companies announced it is raising its minimum hourly rate to $20 per hour. The rate increase for employees is effective retroactive to January 1, 2020.

The raise in minimum wage will result in raises for nearly 1,700 employees at American Family group companies. The group employs nearly 13,500 employees across the country.

“As an organization committed to exceptional customer service, it is essential we invest in our employees who provide that service,” said Gerry Benusa, enterprise chief people officer. “Offering competitive wages not only helps ensure we attract and retain customer-focused employees, it also allows