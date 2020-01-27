CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / American Family Insurance to Raise Minimum Pay to $20 Per Hour

American Family Insurance to Raise Minimum Pay to $20 Per Hour

By Leave a Comment

The American Family Insurance group companies announced it is raising its minimum hourly rate to $20 per hour. The rate increase for employees is effective retroactive to January 1, 2020.

American Family Insurance logoThe raise in minimum wage will result in raises for nearly 1,700 employees at American Family group companies. The group employs nearly 13,500 employees across the country.

 “As an organization committed to exceptional customer service, it is essential we invest in our employees who provide that service,” said Gerry Benusa, enterprise chief people officer. “Offering competitive wages not only helps ensure we attract and retain customer-focused employees, it also allows

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey