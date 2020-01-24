Will Latuff Joins Database Enhancement Gateway Joint Operating Committee

The Database Enhancement Gateway (DEG) announced Will Latuff, from Latuff Brothers Auto Body Inc. in St. Paul, Minn., as the newest member of its Joint Operating Committee (JOC) providing organization decisions as well as insights and feedback to the DEG for continuous improvement.

The DEG is a free online resource developed to address inquiries to information providers (IPs) about collision repair estimating data.

With nearly 25 years of collision repair experience in the collision business, Latuff brings a wealth of experience and insight to the DEG joint operating committee.

“Latuff is a frequent DEG user as well as an advocate for the DEG,” says Danny Gredinberg DEG Administrator.

Latuff said, “I am excited to join the DEG JOC and give back to the collision repair industry. My passion for estimating began later in my teen age years when I met Mike Anderson. His passion and unstoppable logic for not included operations propelled my learning and fueled my desire to never stop growing as an estimator. The DEG is a great resource and achieves amazing results. I appreciate that submissions are handled in a timely manner and that the changes rendered benefit all stakeholders. I believe that givers gain and I am looking forward to serving our great industry!”