Dealer Tire Announces $350 Million Senior Notes Offering to Finance Dent Wizard Acquisition

Dealer Tire, LLC announced that it intends to offer $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2028 in a private offering. DT Issuer, LLC, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, will act as co-issuer in the Offering. The Notes will be unsecured senior obligations of the Issuers and will be guaranteed by certain of the Company’s domestic subsidiaries, other than DT Issuer, including those acquired in the Dent Wizard Acquisition.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering, together with cash on hand, certain cash equity and the proceeds of the borrowing under new