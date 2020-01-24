ASA Urges Industry to Contact Legislators on Virginia Proposal to Eliminate Safety Inspection Program

In his budget briefing, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled plans to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) opposes the elimination of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs benefit the motoring public. ASA is urging Virginia repairers and vehicle owners to send a letter to their representatives in opposition to Virginia House Bill 130 and Senate Bill 125.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle,” ASA Washington D.C. representative Bob Redding said.

Inspection programs are seen