Women’s Industry Network Issues Call for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is accepting applications for seats on its Board of Directors. The Board exists to guide the organization in furthering the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28. More information on the board and an application are available on the WIN Leadership page online.

The board consists of representatives from various collision repair industry segments including, but not limited to, collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers and insurance companies. The only requirement being that the applicants are