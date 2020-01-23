IAA Relocates and Expands Baton Rouge Branch

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced the relocation of its Baton Rouge, La. Branch, increasing its capacity by approximately 60 percent. The new facility is located at 5978 Hwy 75 in Carville.

“This relocation of our Baton Rouge facility brings additional capacity to the Gulf of Mexico region, an area where catastrophic weather events occur regularly,” said John Kett, Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA. “We will continue to invest in the resources our customers need in this growing region.”