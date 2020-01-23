CollisionWeek

Collision Claims Up in Third Quarter of 2019

Auto physical damage indicators influencing collision repair industry volume improved during the third quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter. Loss cost continues to increase.

According to the latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS), private passenger collision claims increased in the U.S. during the 12 months through the third quarter of 2019 compared to second quarter. Claims for the year ending with the third quarter of 2019, however, were down compared to the same quarter in 2018. Losses continued to increase on both a year-over-year basis and a quarter-on-quarter basis.

