Applications Open for Over $150,000 in Collision Repair Education Foundation Student Scholarships and Grants

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) 2020 grant and scholarship application period is now open to high school and post-secondary collision students who will be attending career and technical schools and colleges in the fall. The Foundation and its supporters offer over $150,000 in student scholarships and grants annually.

Application information for CREF grants and scholarships is available online.

This deadline to apply is February 20, and winners are chosen and notified by phone or mail in April and May.

Melissa Marscin, Collision Repair Education Foundation Director of Operations and Administration, said, “Thank you to the industry for continuing to step up and support collision students around the country with these awards. We have seen direct impact of these awards for future collision industry employees. Those students without debt or with a filled tool box upon graduation definitely have an advantage.”