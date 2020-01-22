Universal Technical Institute Partners with Pennsylvania Automotive Businesses to Launch Early Employment Initiative

Working with local transportation industry employers, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Exton, Pa., has launched its Early Employment initiative that blends post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training.

The Exton, Pa. campus provides both automotive and diesel training programs. The Exton campus is only the second of 12 campuses to offer the program. UTI started the Early Employment initiative at its Avondale, Ariz. campus last July and plans to roll it out to all UTI campuses across the country. UTI teaches collision repair students at its Houston, Texas, Long Beach and Sacramento, Calif. campuses.

Under this new initiative, students can