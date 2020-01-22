CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Universal Technical Institute Partners with Pennsylvania Automotive Businesses to Launch Early Employment Initiative

Universal Technical Institute Partners with Pennsylvania Automotive Businesses to Launch Early Employment Initiative

By Leave a Comment

Working with local transportation industry employers, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in Exton, Pa., has launched its Early Employment initiative that blends post-secondary skills education with on-the-job, apprenticeship-type training.

UTI logoThe Exton, Pa. campus provides both automotive and diesel training programs. The Exton campus is only the second of 12 campuses to offer the program. UTI started the Early Employment initiative at its Avondale, Ariz. campus last July and plans to roll it out to all UTI campuses across the country. UTI teaches collision repair students at its Houston, Texas, Long Beach and Sacramento, Calif. campuses.

Under this new initiative, students can

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey