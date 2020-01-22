PPG Foundation Supports Australian Bushfires Relief Efforts

PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced initiatives to support Australian bushfire relief efforts.

The company will donate $50,000 (AU$72,432) to the Australian Red Cross to assist with emergency relief efforts. PPG has also committed to matching employee donations up to $25,000 (AU$36,193) for a total contribution of $75,000 (AU$108,625).

Locally, PPG employees in Australia are working with retail partners to establish and support a long-term community rebuilding program for affected areas, and hosting additional fundraisers at various PPG sites.

In Australia, PPG has nearly 1,000 employees working across two manufacturing sites, five sales offices, 12 automotive refinish branches and 49 paint store locations.