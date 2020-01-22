LKQ Donates $25,000 to Collision Repair Education Foundation

The LKQ Corporation continued its support of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) with a contribution of $25,000 in 2019. LKQ’s annual contribution allows CREF the ability to work on attracting students to local technical programs, support the students while in school, and help connect the students to local/national industry employers.

Terry Fortner, LKQ Vice President – Insurance, Sales and Marketing said, “The shortage of collision repair and refinish technicians, combined with the declining budgets at technical schools, continues to be a serious challenge for our industry. LKQ is proud to support CREF in its work to support students and