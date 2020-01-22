CIECA Announces 2020 Board Officers

During the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) board meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. on January 15, the organization’s Board of Trustees elected the following officers for 2020:
- Chairwoman: Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings
- Vice Chair: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com
- Treasurer: Michael Naoom, Safelite Solutions
- Secretary: Greg Best, California Casualty Management Company
These officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA’s board meetings.
