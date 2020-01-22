AASP-MN Raises Over $14,000 to Support Scholarships at 18th Annual Race for Automotive Education

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) held its 18th Annual Race for Automotive Education, January 14- 16, at ProKart Indoor Racing in Burnsville, Minn. The event raised over $14,000 to support the Alliance’s Automotive Education Fund and will fund scholarships for automotive students enrolled in ASE-accredited auto service and collision repair programs in Minnesota’s technical colleges.
During the three-nights, 180 racers took to the track in go-karts reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per
