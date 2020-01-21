Snapsheet and FRISS partner on Fraud Detection

FRISS announced a partnership with Snapsheet that will enable Snapsheet customers to benefit from seamless fraud detection, built directly into their core system and everyday workflows.

“We applaud Snapsheet’s ability to help carriers provide their customers with services at the speed they demand,” noted FRISS CEO and Co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof. “We’ve worked closely for several years now, and it was obvious we could help carriers move forward faster when we work not only closely, but closely together.”

The FRISS solution allows carriers to automatically detect fraudulent claims. Our hybrid approach combines AI and machine learning, expert knowledge rules, internal and