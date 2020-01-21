Matthew Smith Named Executive Director of Coalition Against Insurance Fraud

Matthew J. Smith, Esq has been named executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. Smith has served as the Coalition’s director of government affairs and general counsel since 2018.

The Coalition is a nonprofit alliance of more than 200 consumer groups, insurers, government agencies and other organizations. The Coalition combats all forms of insurance fraud, across all lines of insurance.

Smith succeeds Dennis Jay, who retired after serving as executive director since the Coalition’s founding in 1993.

As the Coalition’s executive director, Smith is liaison to numerous anti-fraud groups such as the Antifraud Task Force of the National Association