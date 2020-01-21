CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Matthew Smith Named Executive Director of Coalition Against Insurance Fraud

Matthew Smith Named Executive Director of Coalition Against Insurance Fraud

By Leave a Comment

Matthew J. Smith, Esq has been named executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. Smith has served as the Coalition’s director of government affairs and general counsel since 2018.

The Coalition is a nonprofit alliance of more than 200 consumer groups, insurers, government agencies and other organizations. The Coalition combats all forms of insurance fraud, across all lines of insurance.

Smith succeeds Dennis Jay, who retired after serving as executive director since the Coalition’s founding in 1993.

As the Coalition’s executive director, Smith is liaison to numerous anti-fraud groups such as the Antifraud Task Force of the National Association

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey