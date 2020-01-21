Dismantlers Association Says California’s Underground Economy of Unlicensed Auto Dismantling Surging

The State of California Auto Dismantlers Association (SCADA) is drawing public attention to the need to extend a highly effective DMV strike team program that was established to combat the underground economy of illegal auto dismantlers. This first in the nation program expired December 30 and could be extended provided legislation advances by January 24.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has raided over 800 unlicensed auto dismantling operations since 2017, indicating a significant growth in a underground economy that threatens the economic vitality of small businesses that operate lawfully by paying taxes and complying with environmental and workforce regulations.