Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center in Colorado

The Boyd Group Inc. announced that it has opened a Gerber Collision & Glass repair center in Littleton, Colo. This location previously operated as a warehouse and office but has been converted to a state-of-the-art collision repair facility.

Littleton is the county seat of Arapahoe County and included in the Denver metropolitan area with a population approaching three million people. This location is well situated to be accessed by customers traveling State Highway 470 or Highway 85.

“We are eager to provide high-quality service to customers in this region at this brand-new repair center,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber