Property/Casualty Insurers Report Increase in Net Underwriting Gains in First 9 Months of 2019

Net income shows small decline, but industry has record Surplus of over $70 billion.
The private U.S. property/casualty insurance industry saw its net underwriting gains increase to $5.4 billion in the first nine months of 2019 from $4.7 billion a year earlier, bolstered by growth in premiums and a drop in catastrophe losses, and its surplus reach a record high of $812.2 billion, according to Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK), a data analytics provider, and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).
The surplus grew $70.1 billion in nine-months 2019 as the stock market recovered from a significant downturn at the end of
Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.