New Mountain Capital Invests in Classic Collision

Classic Collision, Inc., the Atlanta, Ga.-based multi-store operator (MSO) of 34 collision repair facilities in the Southeastern U.S., announced that it has partnered with New York-based New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, Classic is currently the fifth largest MSO in the industry and the largest operator of collision repair facilities in the Greater Atlanta market. Classic is a family-owned and operated business that has a long history of steadily expanding its footprint through new store openings. In mid-2019, Classic recruited Toan