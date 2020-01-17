Business Groups Applaud Senate Passage of USMCA

Automotive and general business groups are applauding the passage of the the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that was negotiated in 2018 to replace the existing North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). In a rare display of bi-partisanship in the face of the impeachment trial of President Trump, the Senate voted 89-10 yesterday in support of the new trade agreement.

National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Chairman Charlie Gilchrist said in a statement, “Today’s Senate vote to approve the USCMA is a big win for America’s new-car and -truck dealers and our customers. USCMA will reduce the threat of additional, broad-based tariffs on