Auto Body Parts Association to Appeal Ford Design Patent Lawsuit to U.S. Supreme Court

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) said it is continuing its efforts to challenge the validity and enforceability of design patents directed toward automotive body repair parts.

In July 2019, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit published its public opinion rejecting arguments by the ABPA that design patents covering a hood and headlamp for the Ford F-150 are invalid.

ABPA is working on a petition for a writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court on issues decided by the Court of Appeals and it will be filed in the Supreme Court by February 10.