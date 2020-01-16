U.S. Department of Transportation Announces New Road Safety Initiatives

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Elaine L. Chao today spoke at the 99th Annual Meeting of the Transportation Research Board (TRB) where she announced new transportation initiatives aimed at harnessing new and existing technologies to improve safety for the traveling public and first responders.

Among the initiatives was an endorsement of a call by motorist and consumer groups for common terminology for advance driver assistance system technologies to eliminate consumer confusion.

The Department is endorsing a standardized listing of recommended ADAS terminology through an initiative entitled “Clearing the Confusion,” spearheaded by the National Safety Council, AAA, Consumer Reports and