U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Over 4.3% in December Compared to 2018

For the 17th straight month, the increase in body repair prices was above the rate of inflation. Auto insurance prices increased below inflation for the past ten months.

The most recent government figures on inflation through December 2019 indicate the rate of growth of auto body repair prices continues above the rate of inflation, marking nearly a year and a half where auto body prices have been above the general inflation measure. The growth in auto body repair prices is at the highest level over the last decade.

Comparing the average monthly increase for the most recent 12-month period to