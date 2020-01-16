Porsche Cars Canada Selects DB Schenker to Operate New Parts Distribution Center

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd., has selected DB Schenker Canada to operate its new parts distribution center in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Expected to ship about 282,000 orders during its first year in operation, the new facilit y joins two other DB Schenker-Porsche parts distribution centers that are already operating in China and Korea

“The faster we can do repairs and get our customers’ cars back on the road again, the better,” says George Fremis, Manager, Parts Operations & Logistics, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “DB Schenker understands that mentality and our brand. That’s why they were a great fit for this new