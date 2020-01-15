Mitchell Partners with UpdatePromisePay for Glass Payments

UpdatePromise announced that it has partnered with Mitchell International to have UpdatePromisePay be the Merchant Services Provider for Mitchell Cloud Glass. The integrated payment solution is set to launch early in the first quarter.

“We chose UpdatePromise because our two companies are aligned when it comes to Consumer Experience and Technology. The alignment between our two organizations positions our Glass Technicians, both in store and in the field, to provide customers with simple, seamless payment processing options at some of the most competitive rates available in our industry.” says Mark Bennett, Product Manager for Mitchell International.

UpdatePromise began providing