HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Repair Industry Issues

The HD Repair Forum announced the creation of four committees: Education, Technology, Parts, and OEM Repair Standards to address the macro-level issues found throughout the heavy-duty collision repair industry. The committees are co-chaired by leaders from various segments of the market. Insight on the direction of each of these committees will be presented during the 2020 HD Repair Forum being held March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

“The purpose of these committees is to address challenges and solve problems throughout the year, not just during the HD Repair Forum. The key to the success of these committees is strong