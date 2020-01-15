CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Repair Industry Issues

HD Repair Forum Forms Committees to Address Collision Repair Industry Issues

By Leave a Comment

The HD Repair Forum announced the creation of four committees: Education, Technology, Parts, and OEM Repair Standards to address the macro-level issues found throughout the heavy-duty collision repair industry. The committees are co-chaired by leaders from various segments of the market. Insight on the direction of each of these committees will be presented during the 2020 HD Repair Forum being held March 24-25 in Fort Worth, Texas.

 HD Repair Forum logo“The purpose of these committees is to address challenges and solve problems throughout the year, not just during the HD Repair Forum. The key to the success of these committees is strong

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey