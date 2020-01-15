Fix Auto USA Adds 8 Collision Repair Centers to Network

Adds locations in California, Colorado and Nevada.
Fix Auto USA announced the addition of eight franchise locations. These new locations expand Fix Auto USA’s footprint to now include Colorado Springs while further expanding in their existing regions of Northern California, Southern California, and Nevada.
Fix Auto Burlingame and Fix Auto San Francisco—Potrero Avenue (Burlingame and San Francisco, CA) – Formerly Sunny Auto Body; owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Sunny and Ruth Chen and managed by their son Denny Chen
- Fix Auto Colorado Springs (Colorado Springs, CO) – Formerly Beem’s Collision Center; owned and operated by
