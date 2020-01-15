Boyd Group Adds Collision Repair Centers in Michigan and British Columbia

The Boyd Group announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in separate transactions in the U.S. and Canada.

Boyd announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Utica, Mich. The new Gerber Collision & Glass location previously operated as Macomb Collision Tire & Service, operating under the same ownership for 44 years.

Utica is located in the northern Detroit suburbs with approximately 260,000 people residing within a five-mile radius.

“The acquisition of this repair center strengthens our brand in this area of the country, giving us the ability to provide high-quality service to customers and insurance partners in