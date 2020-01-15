CollisionWeek

AirPro Diagnostics Launches 24/7/365 Service

AirPro Diagnostics announced the launch of its 24/7/365 service.

AirPro Diagnostics logo “Knowing the importance of timely service to the repair community, we want to make sure whenever there is a need, we are there,” stated Josh McFarlin, AirPro Diagnostics VP of Strategic Business Operations. “AirPro has consistently delivered industry leading service and industry-first solutions to the repair community to increase shops’ efficiency and lower their costs while reducing cycle time with OE level repairs.”

 “As an AirPro user we are thrilled they have taken this important step to ensure we have access to their technician’s skills and services at all nine of

